Police denies release of Rushwaya

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has denied claims that Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president, Henrietta Rushwaya, who was arrested yesterday at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while attempting to smuggle 6kg of gold to the United Arab Emirates, has been set free.
In a statement posted on its social media channels, the ZRP said Rushwaya was detained at Harare Central Police Station last night and expected to appear in court this Tuesday. The statement read:
ZRP reiterates that Henrietta Rushwaya was arrested and detained at Harare Central last night. She will appear in court today. Allegations that she was released without being taken to court are not correct and should be dismissed.
Meanwhile, in a statement, the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) said Rushwaya, like every accused person, is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The statement read:
The ZMF has learnt of the arrest of its President Ms Henrietta Rushwaya and is following the case closely.
As an organization, we are aware that every accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
We have had the privilege to hear Ms Rushwaya’s side of the story and believe in her innocence.
We anticipate that Ms Rushwaya will be taken to court tomorrow for possible initial appearance as part of due process.
In the interim, we remain committed to executing our mandate and vision as an organization.