Police denies release of Rushwaya

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has denied claims that Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president, Henrietta Rushwaya, who was arrested yesterday at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while attempting to smuggle 6kg of gold to the United Arab Emirates, has been set free.

In a statement posted on its social media channels, the ZRP said Rushwaya was detained at Harare Central Police Station last night and expected to appear in court this Tuesday. The statement read:

ZRP reiterates that Henrietta Rushwaya was arrested and detained at Harare Central last night. She will appear in court today. Allegations that she was released without being taken to court are not correct and should be dismissed.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) said Rushwaya, like every accused person, is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The statement read: