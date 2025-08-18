Police arrest first suspect in Ruwa US$176,000 heist

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have made a breakthrough in the Ruwa unlawful entry case, arresting the first suspect linked to the theft of US$176,000.

The incident, which occurred in early June, involved Harare businessman Joseph Maruta, who had collected US$181,000 from a farm in Kwekwe as payment for supplying potato seeds. After returning to his Kambuzuma home, Maruta reportedly picked up his pistol and proceeded to his girlfriend Leoba Hunda’s home in Springvale, Ruwa.

Prosecutors allege that on June 7, Blessing Kennes of Hurudza township in Shamva, together with unidentified accomplices, broke into Maruta’s Toyota GD6 at Hunda’s residence. The suspects smashed the rear back window of the car before gaining entry into the house. They reportedly stole US$176,050 in cash contained in a plastic bag, an additional US$6,000 from Maruta’s jacket, a Samsung S23 Ultra smartphone, and a Derya pistol with two fully charged magazines.

Maruta discovered the theft at around 5:00 a.m. and reported the incident to ZRP Ruwa.

On August 13, detectives from CID Homicide, Harare, received information that Kennes had been spotted in Mbare. Acting swiftly, police arrested him, leading to the recovery of US$20,250 in cash and the stolen Derya pistol, which had been hidden in holes in the precast wall at Hunda’s residence. Kennes also disclosed the location of a Toyota Nadia, valued at US$3,500, purchased with the stolen funds.

Investigations are ongoing as police continue to track down Kennes’ accomplices still at large.

Source – H-Metro