Police appoint acting CID director

Police have with immediate effect appointed an assistant commissioner as acting Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director to steer the department’s operations following the suspension of Commissioner Chrispen Charumbira after his recent arrest on charges of criminal abuse of office.

Charumbira (49), who is out on $10 000 bail pending trial, was suspended from his duties pending finalisation of his trial.

According to a leaked memorandum from the police, there are transfers looming in the police but Assistant Commissioner Sipo James Makone, will remain at CID HQ as acting director.

“The following transfers have been approved and should be implemented accordingly; AC SJ Makone to remain at CID HQ as acting director,” read part of the memo.

The developments come after the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) is also investigating three more cases against Charumbira (49), in addition to the other three counts he is facing of attempting to defeat the course of justice.

Three more people recently had statements on criminal abuse of office against the senior officer recorded by SACU .

Recently, prosecutor Mr Michael Reza alleged that on December 17, 2015, Detectives Ndlovu, Mbundire and Munyandure — all of CID Drugs, Harare — received information that one Charles Chabata Magolise had dangerous drugs at his place of residence.

The team reacted and conducted a search, which led to the recovery of 443 grammes of dagga and subsequent arrest of Magolise. – ZBC