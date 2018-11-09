PG’s post: 3 top performers forwarded to ED

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has forwarded names of three top performers in last week’s public interviews for the Prosecutor-General’s post to President Mnangagwa, who is expected to decide who should lead the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

JSC Acting Secretary Mr Walter Chikwana yesterday confirmed that Chief Justice Luke Malaba had written to the Executive recommending the three as suitable candidates.

He however, did not disclose the names.

“It is now up to the President to appoint the most suitable person to head the National Prosecuting Authority,” said Mr Chikwana.

Ten lawyers participated in the interviews conducted by the JSC at Rainbow Towers in Harare on November 1, comprising four women and six men.

The 10 were Justice Maphios Cheda, Mr Misheck Hogwe, Mr Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, Mr Tichaona Mantsebo, Mr Kumbirai Hodzi, Mr Edmund Marondedze, Mrs Florence Ziyambi, Ms Jessie Majome, Mrs Noria Mashumba and Mrs Wendy Chingeya.

Each candidate was allocated at least 40 minutes to respond to questions, but the process dragged on until the following morning.

The JSC advertised the post in the press following the resignation of Adv Goba in September this year.

The office of the PG has of late become a hot seat, with two previous Prosecutors-General being fired for misconduct.

Adv Goba, who chose to resign pending an investigation into his conduct, becomes the third PG to leave office over the past few years.

The first to be removed from office was Mr Sobusa Gula-Ndebele in May 2008, who doubled as head of criminal prosecution and civil litigation.

He was fired for conducting himself in a manner inconsistent with his public office. The dismissal followed recommendations by a tribunal which investigated him.

Mr Gula-Ndebele was succeeded by Mr Johannes Tomana, who was removed from office last year after a tribunal found him to be incompetent in the execution of his duties.

Mr Kumbirai Hodzi was appointed Acting PG with effect from July 24 this year.

This followed the suspension of Adv Goba on allegations of failing to prosecute high-profile cases of alleged corruption, travelling without Cabinet authority and use of abusive language, among other charges.

Mr Hodzi had been Deputy Attorney-General in charge of the Legal Advice Section since 2012.