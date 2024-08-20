Passion Java Files Fraud Charges Against Businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe

Spread the love

HARARE – Prophet Passion Java has filed fraud charges against businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, accusing them of defrauding him of US$300,000 in connection with a streetlights tender for the City of Harare.

The allegations involve a US$9.2 million tender awarded to Juluka Enndo Joint Venture, a company linked to Mpofu, who is accused of submitting forged documents during the bidding process. Java claims that he was lured into investing in the deal through a separate company, Juluka Projects and Plant Hire.

The case was reported over the weekend at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport police station. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that an investigation is underway, but declined to provide further details.

Java, a prominent figure known for his religious and business endeavors, alleges that Mpofu and Chimombe misled him into investing in the lucrative contract, leading to significant financial losses.

The investigation continues as authorities look into the details of the alleged fraud.

