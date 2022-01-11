Pair murdered over US$1

TWO people were murdered in separate incidents during New Year celebrations at drinking spots in Zimunya and Marange following disputes over U$1 notes.

Acting Manicaland police spokesman, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said James Chiadzwa (37) was fatally assaulted at a bar in Zimunya while Nyasha Chiadzwa (35) was murdered in similar circumstances in Marange.

Asst Insp Chinyoka said Wadson Mweni (42) has since been arrested for fatally assaulting James on January 1 around 10.30pm.

He said the deceased and Mweni were drinking beer with Hazvinei Chinyanga at Maguru and Sons bar in Doradombo.

It is alleged that Mweni lost his US$1 and accused Chinyanga of picking and keeping it.

“A heated argument erupted between the two. As the dispute raged, the bar owner Shingai Mamvura ordered all the patrons to go out before closing the outlet.

“A fight then broke out outside the bar, resulting in Chinyanga hitting the Mweni with a beer bottle on the forehead. He sustained a cut and started bleeding.

“Fearing retaliation from Mweni, Chinyanga ran into darkness and disappeared. The deceased (James) then mocked Mweni for having been assaulted by Chinyanga.

“This infuriated Mweni who then vented his frustration on James and started assaulting him with fists and a log. Other patrons tried to restrain him but they failed,” said Asst Insp Chinyoka.

The suspect later disappeared after committing the crime and the body of the deceased was found about 40 metres from the business centre the following morning with deep cuts and bruises.

The body was conveyed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for post-mortem.

In the second case, Timothy Gwizo (30), his brother Believe (30) and Tatenda Mandengerei (31) were arrested for fatally assaulting Nyasha Chiadzwa in Marange.

Asst Insp Chinyoka said Nyasha and the suspects were drinking beer inside Mapara Tuckshop at Maanhu Village when he claimed that his U$1 had gone missing.

He suspected that the accused persons had stolen it.

“The accused persons and the now deceased agreed to search each other in order to find the culprit. The search revealed that Nyasha had not lost the money as it was found in his trousers pocket.

“At that moment, the suspects started assaulting Nyasha for accusing them of theft. A heated argument ensued and Nyasha became violent.

“He walked out of the tuckshop and withdrew a machete from his waist.

“The accused persons then closed the door of the tuckshop in order to bar the now deceased from entering. The suspects then got out of the tuckshop using the back door and used some logs to attack Nyasha. They left him unconscious.”

He was found dead the following morning. – Herald