Over 300,000 Vehicles Face De-registration Over Licence Delays

Spread the love

HARARE – More than 300,000 vehicles in Zimbabwe risk being de-registered after their owners failed to renew licences for over two years, the government has announced.

According to a Government Gazette published on Wednesday, vehicles exempted from licensing for a similar period also face de-registration unless their owners regularise their status within 30 days.

The notice stated: “It is hereby notified, in terms of section 12(c) of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act [Chapter 13:14], that the Registrar of Vehicles intends to cancel the registration of vehicles not licensed and exempted for a period exceeding two years.”

Consequences of De-registration

Once de-registered, a vehicle effectively loses its legal ownership title, rendering it valueless until the owner pays all outstanding arrears, penalties, and secures re-registration. The process involves:

Clearing arrears and penalties at the Central Vehicle Registry (CRV) or the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA).

Securing clearance from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) confirming legal importation.

Undergoing inspections by the Vehicle Theft Squad and the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID).

Crackdown on Non-compliance

The government has released a list of vehicles affected, some of which have remained unlicensed since 2013. A recent nationwide police operation targeted unregistered vehicles, many of which were linked to crimes such as armed robberies and road safety violations.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, emphasised the importance of compliance:

“It is in the interests of motorists and road safety that all vehicles moving on the country’s roads be fitted with permanent registration plates. Cars without such plates cannot be licensed or insured.”

Past Enforcement Efforts

In a similar operation last September, authorities impounded over 2,800 vehicles for violations such as:

Operating without valid registration or licences.

Pirate taxis (mushikashika) and unregistered kombis flouting traffic laws.

Vehicles with suspected underpaid import duties.

The operation involved various stakeholders, including the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, ZINARA, VID, ZIMRA, and local councils, in efforts to restore order on the country’s roads.

Call to Action

Vehicle owners have been urged to urgently approach relevant authorities to clear their dues and avoid losing their vehicles’ legal status.

This initiative reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with road safety and vehicle registration laws, as well as to curb illegal activities facilitated by unregistered vehicles.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...