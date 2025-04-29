Over 300 Duped in Zimbabwe Grocery Scam as Suspects Disappear with Thousands

Spread the love

HARARE — A wave of outrage has swept through Zimbabwe after more than 300 people were swindled in a large-scale grocery and clothing scam allegedly run by three women who have since vanished, leaving behind a trail of financial loss and broken trust.

The suspects — identified as Vimbai Chirimuta (popularly known as Vee’s Closet), Ndapiwanashe Kufonya (alias Mai Ano), and a third woman known only as Portia — are accused of luring unsuspecting citizens into a fraudulent bulk-buying scheme disguised as a community import deal.

Victims say the trio launched a WhatsApp group in 2023, promoting affordable imported groceries and clothing deals. Members were urged to deposit payments covering the cost of goods, shipping, and customs duty. The women operated from an office along Mbuya Nehanda Street in central Harare, adding a layer of credibility to their operation.

While a few early participants, particularly those who joined in September 2023, reportedly received deliveries, hundreds of others were left empty-handed — despite having made full payments. Some victims now believe those who received goods early on were used to bait others into the scam.

“We were tricked. Some of us paid up to US$300 hoping to receive grocery hampers before the festive season,” said one of the victims. “When we began asking questions, they started making excuses about customs clearance issues and demanded more money. Then they vanished.”

As complaints mounted, the suspects allegedly abandoned the office, deactivated their phones, and deleted digital footprints, leaving victims scrambling for answers. Many have since filed police reports.

“The office was closed suddenly. It was like they vanished overnight,” another affected participant recounted. “We believe this was a well-coordinated scam. They gained our trust and ran away with our hard-earned money.”

Efforts to get an official comment from the Zimbabwe Republic Police have so far been unsuccessful, as Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza was not available at the time of publication. However, sources confirm that investigations are underway and several formal complaints have been lodged.

Authorities are now appealing to members of the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects. The case has sparked renewed calls for tighter regulation of online and informal business operations in Zimbabwe, where economic desperation is increasingly exploited by fraudsters.

The victims, some of whom used savings and borrowed money to participate in the deal, are now demanding justice and the recovery of their funds. “This can’t go unpunished,” said another complainant. “We trusted them. Now we’re left with nothing.”

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...