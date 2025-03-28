Outrage as CCC’s Amos Chibaya and Budiriro 8 Convicted

Spread the love

HARARE – The conviction of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) organising secretary Amos Chibaya and the Budiriro 8 has sparked widespread condemnation, with opposition leaders and human rights activists decrying what they call a politically motivated clampdown on dissent.

Chibaya, along with eight other CCC members, was found guilty on charges related to unlawful gathering in a ruling that critics say is part of ZANU-PF’s broader strategy to silence opposition voices ahead of the anticipated 31 March protests.

The CCC has strongly denounced the conviction, calling it a blatant abuse of the judiciary to crush political opponents.

“We strongly condemn the conviction of Amos Chibaya and the Budiriro 8! They are not criminals and must be freed! ZANU-PF’s targeting of dissenting voices must be rejected by all right-thinking Zimbabweans,” the party said in a statement.

Human rights groups have also weighed in, warning that Zimbabwe’s judiciary is increasingly being used as a tool of repression to intimidate opposition figures and suppress democratic freedoms.

Political analysts argue that the timing of the convictions—just days before the 31 March mass protests—suggests a calculated effort by the ruling party to weaken opposition mobilisation.

With the country on edge and security forces already cracking down on suspected protest organisers, the conviction of Chibaya and his co-accused has further inflamed tensions. Reports indicate that security forces have intensified arrests and surveillance of opposition figures, as authorities brace for potential unrest.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi warned that the convictions will not deter Zimbabweans from demanding justice, accountability, and an end to authoritarian rule.

“This is a desperate regime trying to cling to power by weaponising the law. The people of Zimbabwe see through this charade, and we will not be intimidated.”

Legal experts say Chibaya and his co-accused are expected to appeal the ruling, but given Zimbabwe’s politicised courts, prospects for a fair hearing remain uncertain. Meanwhile, civil society groups have called for regional and international intervention to stop the escalating crackdown on opposition members.

As 31 March approaches, the conviction of the Budiriro 8 has added another layer of political tension to an already volatile situation, with opposition groups vowing to push back against what they describe as a dictatorship tightening its grip on power.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...