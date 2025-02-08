Opposition Leader Job Sikhala and 21 Associates Arrested in Mutare

Spread the love

Mutare, Zimbabwe – Prominent opposition politician Job Sikhala and 21 members of his National Democratic Working Group were arrested in Mutare on Thursday afternoon, according to police confirmation. The arrests have sparked concerns over political freedoms and the treatment of opposition figures in Zimbabwe.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, stating, “I can confirm that Job Sikhala and 21 others have been arrested in Mutare. More details will be released in due course.”

Sources indicate that Sikhala and his group were apprehended in Penhalonga, a mining area on the outskirts of Mutare. While the exact circumstances surrounding the arrests remain unclear, speculation suggests that political tensions may have played a role.

Sikhala, a vocal opposition leader, was released from prison last year after spending nearly 600 days in detention. His previous arrest drew widespread condemnation from human rights groups, who accused the Zimbabwean government of using arbitrary detentions to suppress dissent.

This is not the first time members of the National Democratic Working Group have faced legal challenges. Last year, five members of the group were arrested in Harare for allegedly holding an unsanctioned gathering.

The latest arrests are expected to reignite criticism of the government’s handling of opposition figures and its perceived crackdown on political freedoms. As the situation unfolds, more details regarding the arrests and potential charges are anticipated from authorities in the coming days.

