Opinion divided as opposition Lawyers represent Zanu-PF “Looters”, Mafume labels those opposing “skyscraper imbeciles and moral barons”

January 8, 2018 Staff Reporter Headlines, Law & Crime 0

Tendai Biti

Zimbabweans on Twitter are divided as lawyers from the opposition such as Tendai Biti, Lovemore Madhuku, Welshman Ncube and Job Sikhala represent Zanu-PF clients such as Phelekezela Mphoko and Ignatius Chombo, Kudzanai Chipanga.

Madhuku is representing Chipanga and Chombo while he is the leader of the National Constituent Assembly (NCA). Chombo is facing a number of charges from fraud, criminal abuse of office and corruption. Welshman Ncube is representing Mphoko in a matter where the former Vice President is seeking an exit package from Government.

Sikhala is representing former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi who is facing allegations of corruption and criminal abuse of office based on events which occurred when he was still the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry. When he was admitted to the bar as a lawyer, Sikhala vowed to use his newly-acquired legal skills to fight the Zanu PF government’s poor human rights record. He is quoted by NewsDay as having said:

I have a commitment to fight for justice and human rights. I believe lack of legal services and access to the majority of Zimbabweans has been the major factor with thousands of our people suffering gross human rights abuses. I want to leave a mark in defending human rights

Writing on his Facebook Wall, Biti’s sidekick Jacob Mafume, a lawyer himself, went on the brutal offensive attack and labelled those opposing; “skyscraper imbeciles and moral barons”

Below are some of the comments on micro-blogging website, Twitter and tell us what you think:

Tinashe Marecha@MarechaTinashe

I get my worst confusion when opposition leaders are found at the forefront of defending corrupt Zanu PF big thieves..Could somebody help me understand this:
Mzembi-Job Sikhala
Chombo-Lovemore Madhuku
Gono-Tendai Biti
Mphoko-Welshman Ncube@nelsonchamisa

Brezh Malaba@BrezhMalaba

When an opposition leader who also happens to be a lawyer decides to defend, in court, a Zanu PF politician accused of looting public funds, does he not become a beneficiary of stolen money? What are the moral ramifications? And what should the electorate make of this?

Brezh Malaba@BrezhMalaba

Roddie Hungwe@SekuruRoddie

It’s tempting, there is a lot of money and some of these emerging ones like Sikhala may think it raises their profile. The more he gets these sort of thieves the more chances he has of leaving St. Mary’s for northern area. They don’t struggle to pay. So it’s a tough one.

 · Salford, England
Brezh Malaba@BrezhMalaba

Cosy@rupco1st

its called Witcraft, you condemn something during the day and defend it passionately at night.

Brezh Malaba@BrezhMalaba

Blessing@BlessMurev

Purely professional stuff I would say

Brezh Malaba@BrezhMalaba

TK@tk2001878

It’s called dinning with the devil🍝🍝🥗🥗

Brezh Malaba@BrezhMalaba

Reluctant Patriot@onwardshiriche1

Innocent til proven guilty. Every1 has a constitutional right to legal representation.wat if it’s faction fights at play

Brezh Malaba@BrezhMalaba

Simbarashe Chimsimbe@schimusimbe

Infact he must decline representing that person,because doing so will be like is an accomplice in the matter.

Brezh Malaba@BrezhMalaba

Chinovava Kasuku@ChinovavaKasuku

My conclusion is their fight against corruption has a price. They have been bought and can no longer have the moral high ground.

Brezh Malaba@BrezhMalaba

Sekuru Gudo@sekuru_gudo

Our politicians are after money chete,

Nqaba Matshazi@nqabamatshazi

Well done to the opposition lawyers representing ZANU PF people. The upholding of rights and the constitution comes before any political party. While at it, please get insider information from the obviously bitter ZANU PF people. It could be helpful

Nqaba Matshazi@nqabamatshazi

Bryan Nana@Shumblex

Do you realize that these are the same guys who were unleashing violence on innocent MDC supporters. So many people lost there loved ones at the hands of Chombo.

Nqaba Matshazi@nqabamatshazi

Esquire Conant Masocha@Esquierre

Please. This is not principle but about getting the ill gotten dollars of ZanuPF ministers into their pocket. And a betrayal of their MDC electorate.

Nqaba Matshazi@nqabamatshazi

Bee Ruzengwe@bleruzengwe

Lol! No one would care if these were ordinary MDC t members representing ordinary ZANU PF party members. It’s MDC T leaders representing leading ZANU PF members. Unprincipled. No intelligence gathering here. Just dollars!

