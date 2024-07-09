Offices of Deputy Minister Tongai Mnangagwa Broken Into

Spread the love

HARARE – The offices of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Tongai Mnangagwa, located in the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) building, were reportedly broken into on Monday night by unknown individuals.

Deputy Minister Mnangagwa confirmed the break-in to NewsDay on Tuesday morning, stating that the suspects had gained entry through the ceiling. He said:

“We are still searching to see if they took anything. We have police at the scene right now.”

This incident occurs just two weeks after a security breach and fire incident at the home of Tongai Mnangagwa’s cousin, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa. David Mnangagwa, who serves as the Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, is also the son of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Authorities are investigating the break-in, but no further details have been released regarding the identity of the perpetrators or any potential motives behind the intrusion.

Source – NewsDay

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...