Nine Women Plead Guilty Over Viral Ad Offering Illicit Services

Spread the love

HARARE – Nine women who went viral over the weekend for allegedly promoting illegal massage and sexual services via social media platforms have pleaded guilty to the charges.

The accused — Natasha Makowe, Anne Mandaza, Ashley Nyamutsaka, Nyasha Mungate, Gamuchirai Dzvukutu, Ellen Chihota, Miola Manyange, Euno Chiwara, and Mukhtah Banda — appeared in court on Monday for their bail ruling. During the proceedings, they changed their initial plea and admitted to the offence.

According to the State, on May 2, officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Inspectorate — Constables Muri, Mangezi, and Bushu — acted on a Facebook and WhatsApp advertisement that appeared to promote sex work. The ad allegedly offered massage services alongside sexual acts, with a rate of US$20 per round, and listed an address at 158 Greendale Avenue in Harare.

The case has drawn widespread attention online, raising concerns over the use of digital platforms for illegal activities. Sentencing is expected in the coming days.

Source: H-Metro

Like this: Like Loading...