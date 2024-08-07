Ngarivhume’s application dismissed

Spread the love

A Harare magistrate has dismissed political activist Jacob Ngarivhume’s application challenging his placement on remand. Mrs. Ruth Moyo ruled that Ngarivhume must answer to the charges and allow investigations to proceed.

Ngarivhume (46) and his co-accused, Kelvin Gonde (45), face two counts of participating in an unlawful gathering and disorderly conduct. They have been remanded in custody until August 8 for a bail application hearing.

The charges stem from an incident on June 16, where Ngarivhume and 78 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists were allegedly part of a riotous gathering at Jameson Timba’s house. Police reported that the crowd threw stones, injuring two officers and damaging a police vehicle. The activists were apprehended after police used tear gas to disperse them.

In a related case, CCC activist Last Chinodya (45) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms. Vongai Guriro on charges of disorderly conduct. Prosecutor Mr. Thomas Chanakira stated that on June 27, Chinodya and others gathered at the Harare Magistrates Court, chanting party slogans and using abusive language after Timba and 78 other CCC members were denied bail. The bail application for Chinodya was deferred for continuation today.

Source – The Herald

