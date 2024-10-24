Ngarivhume released after 82-day detention

Spread the love

Opposition political party leader Jacob Ngarivhume has been released from prison on bail after spending 82 days in detention.

The High Court overturned a previous decision denying him bail after ruling that he would not pose a threat to public safety. The court ordered his release on a US$100 bail.

Ngarivhume, the leader of Transform Zimbabwe, was arrested in August 2024 on charges of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence and disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors alleged that he had thrown stones at police officers during a raid at the home of another opposition leader.

