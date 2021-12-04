National Tyre Services managers arrested after stealing Z$1million

ONE National Tyre Services’top official is on the run while four senior employees have been arrested after they connived to create fraudulent invoices which enabled them to steal over $1 million in company cash.

Paul Chingwanangwana (50) a Counter Salesman, Martha Chawapuwa (50) a sales coordinator, Allen Mazvita Tatire (43) a sales and Administration manager and Lewis Msusa (47) appeared at the Harare magistrates court on Wednesday facing fraud charges.

Their matter was rolled over to Thursday for bail ruling.

The suspects are said to have fraudulently issued out invoices without proof of payment as required by the company.

The court heard that the accused persons would then use the invoices to take out stock and at times they would steal company cash paid by customers.

The matter was reported to the Police and on November 27. The accused were arrested and interviewed they implicated George Saruchera as their accomplice.

The value prejudiced is Z$1 092 710-07 and nothing was recovered.

The court further heard that one of the accused Lewis Msusa used the same modus operandi at Kelvin Branch as a Counter Salesman.

His duties among others included issuance of invoices to National Tyre Services Clients and during the period extending from December 2020 to November 2021 and at Kelvin road Branch National Tyre Services, Msusa acted in common purpose to defraud the employer with his accomplice Saruchera who is on the run.

The accused person fraudulently issued out invoices without proof of payment purporting as if some customers had purchased some goods.

They would then use the invoices to take out stocks and at times would steal company cash paid by customers.

The total value prejudiced at Kelvinroad branch is RTGS 339 890-92 and nothing was recovered

The complainant is National Tyre Services being represented by Portia Ruzande who is employed as an Audit and Security Manager.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

