N’anga steals from top cop

A SELF-CLAIMED traditional healer, Petros Chiropa (35), of Matondo Village in Chigodora, was sentenced to an effective 54 months in jail for theft of trust property and money laundering.

Chiropa was found guilty of stealing US$20 100 from top cop, Assistant Commissioner Florence Marume, who is employed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police in Masvingo.

In addition to the 54-month jail term, Chiropa was ordered to restitute Assistant Commissioner Marume US$8 100, which is the balance from the stolen amount of money.

Mutare provincial magistrate, Ms Annie Ndiraya presided over the matter, while Mr Tafadzwa Zulu prosecuted.

Chiropa was found guilty on two counts of theft of trust property, as defined in Section 133 (2)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23 as well as contravening Section 8 (1)(a)(b) as read with Section 8, part 6, of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act, Chapter 9:23.

The trial was also marked by Chiropa’s initial release on bail, and subsequent absconding.

He was later re-arrested, and locked in remand prison for violating his bail conditions.

Chiropa had pleaded not guilty to the charges, but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence that was produced in court – earning himself an effective 54 months in jail.

In denying the charges, Chiropa had argued that he was a famous traditional healer of means.

Chiropa dismissed the allegations as fabricated to nail him, claiming he only knew Assistant Commissioner Marume and her domestic worker, Precious Nyasha Manyawu, who was entrusted with the money, through an unnamed church.

Assistant Commissioner Marume had employed Manyawu as her domestic worker for eight years without any incident.

Ms Ndiraya asserted that Chiropa had influenced Manyawu to steal the money from her employer.

Interestingly, it has emerged in court that Manyawu had a romantic relationship with Chiropa, through which they connived to steal the money.

Further revelations in court exposed Chiropa’s lavish spending spree, which included the unlawful purchase of a Toyota Runx, two double beds, three wardrobes, a 55-inch Plasma TV, and a 250-watt solar panel, among other household items.

For her role in the crime, Manyawu has since been punished, and currently serving time at Mutare Remand Prison.

Her exact sentence could not be verified at the time of going to print.

Ms Ndiraya’s further inquiry into Chiropa’s profession caught him off-guard, prompting a confused and contradictory response.

Chiropa claimed that apart from being a traditional healer, he was also a truck driver and businessman.

Mr Zulu told the court that Manyawu was entrusted with the money by Assistant Commissioner Marume for safekeeping.

“However, when Assistant Commissioner Marume asked for the money on December 16, 2023, Manyawu failed to produce it. An investigation was launched, and it was discovered that Chiropa had taken the money and converted it to his own use, with Manyawu’s assistance. The total value stolen is US$20 100 and US$12 000 was recovered,” said Mr Zulu.

