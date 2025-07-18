Mzembi’s US$2 million theft case set for High Court hearing

Spread the love

The High Court is set to hear the long-standing case of former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi, who faces charges of theft of trust property amounting to US$2 million.

During court proceedings held today, the prosecution had been expected to announce a trial date. However, prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti informed the court that Mzembi is to return on August 6, pending the completion of ongoing investigations and the finalisation of his indictment to the High Court.

Mzembi is accused of misappropriating televisions valued at US$2 million, which were procured by the government for use in fan parks during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. The televisions were intended for public viewing events but were allegedly diverted for Mzembi’s personal benefit.

The former minister, who has denied any wrongdoing, is alleged to have retained the equipment despite it being state property held in trust.

The case, which has dragged on for years, is now expected to proceed to the High Court for trial, where Mzembi will answer to charges of theft of trust property – a serious offence under Zimbabwean law.

The outcome of the case will be closely watched, as Mzembi remains one of the most high-profile figures from the Mugabe-era government to face criminal charges since leaving office.

Source – The Herald