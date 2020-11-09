‘My job is to move stolen, hijacked cars from Joburg to buyers in Zimbabwe’ – Suspect

Johannesburg – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) have arrested a man who allegedly stated to having being involved in the moving of stolen and hijacked vehicles from Johannesburg to buyers in Zimbabwe.

The man, who is from Limpopo, was found in possession of two stolen vehicles at the time of his arrest and was expected to appear at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

JMPD spokesman Xolani Fihla said officers from the K9 dog unit were on patrol on Saturday when they received a lookout call about a Toyota Hilux that had been stolen in Midrand.

“The vehicle was tracked and the signal led officers to Tereneure Estate complex near Modderfontein Road in Chloorkop where the vehicle was found parked,” Fihla said.

The officers, he said, viewed the complex’s security CCTV footage to ascertain who had brought the vehicle into the estate.

“The suspect’s house was identified and he was found in possession of another vehicle, a Volkswagen Polo which was hijacked last month and sought as per Heidelberg SAPS case,” said Fihla.

“The suspect explained to the officers that he is from Musina in Limpopo. He was brought to Johannesburg by his foreign national employer and his job is to move stolen and hijacked vehicles from Johannesburg to buyers in Zimbabwe.”

Fihla said the suspect was arrested and detained at the South African Police Service’s Norkem Park station.

“He was charged with possession of a hijacked motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The two vehicles were booked in at Van Ryan Deep SAPS pound,” said Fihla.

The suspect was expected to appear at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court.

IOL