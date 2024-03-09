Mutumbuka’s Harare house fraudsters’ ‘fatal’ clanger

Spread the love

HARARE – Three suspects who forged former Education Minister Mutumbuka’s title deed to a US$0,6 million Chisipite home and sold it for US$45 000 made a fatal error by not realising that the property consisted of 2 consolidated stands, Stand 184 Rudolf Valley where the house is and Stand 183 Rudolf Valley which is adjacent.

When the suspects made the forgery, they just forged Stand 184 leaving out Stand 183 which is on the consolidated certificate. This oversight is the basis of irrefutable evidence that the property belongs to Mutumbuka argued the Registrar of Deeds Companies & Intellectual Property, Absalom Magwere in his evidence at the Harare Magistrate Court last week.

Magwere said Mutumbuka initially bought Stand 184 where the house is and at a later stage bought Stand 183 which is adjacent. He then brought together the two stands under a consolidated certificate, a factor which the fraudsters missed and then altered one deed of the Stand that has the house, leaving out Stand 184 and the consolidated certificate untouched.

The suspects are Tatenda Wakatama (47), Prosper Bizwek (45) while Jonah Ngome is at large. Their lawyers are John Mugogo of Mugogo Attorneys and Enock Nengomazha of Zuze Law Chambers. The house was bought by Harrison Marange and wife Demetria Zirenga.

Magistrate Ethel Chichera is giving her ruling on the trial of the three suspects on Monday. – Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...