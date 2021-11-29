Mutoko woman’s remains recovered 14 years after she went missing

Police in Mashonaland East are hunting for a suspect in the alleged murder of Elizabeth Chidamuhwa of Mutoko after remains suspected to be hers were recovered along a river bank in September, close to 14 years after she went missing.

The first suspect and Chidamuhwa’s husband, Simbai Janjanja, died in 2019, while the alleged second suspect only identified as Machivi disappeared soon after the discovery of the remains.

Police are now searching for him.

Chidamuhwa’s remains have since been given a proper burial in Nemurinda Village under Chief Chimoyo.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed they were working on the case.

