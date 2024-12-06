Mutodi Sued for US$1,500 in Child Maintenance

Spread the love

MASVINGO – Zanu PF Bikita West legislator, Energy Mutodi, has been served with a US$1,500 per month child maintenance lawsuit by his ex-wife, who alleges that Mutodi has not contributed a cent towards the upkeep of their six-month-old child.

Polite Dhiyo filed the application at the Masvingo Magistrates Court this morning.

She claims that Mutodi has not provided any financial support for the child despite earning at least US$15,000 a month from his businesses, legal practice, and his role as a Member of Parliament in Zimbabwe.

“I was married in 2023 to the respondent under customary law. The respondent paid part of the lobola to my parents. However, we later separated. During the customary law union, we had one minor child, who is now six months old.

“At the time of our separation, the respondent undertook to provide financial support for the upkeep of the child. However, since the separation, the respondent has not paid a single cent towards the child’s upkeep. I have been solely responsible for providing shelter, food, clothing, and medication for the child,” reads part of the application.

