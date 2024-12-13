Mupfumira’s car seized at gunpoint in Harare

Spread the love

A vehicle belonging to Mashonaland West senator and former cabinet minister Prisca Mupfumira was hijacked at gunpoint in Harare’s Avondale West on December 11, police have confirmed.

The incident occurred around 7:00 AM when Mupfumira’s driver, Edmore Mashasha, was sent to collect church uniforms from tailors at an address on Ascot Road. While waiting for the gate to be opened, Mashasha’s vehicle, a royal blue Isuzu double cab with registration AGA 6969, was swarmed by two men armed with pistols.

According to police, the assailants threatened Mashasha at gunpoint, ordering him to vacate the driver’s seat. One of the suspects took control of the vehicle, while the other blindfolded Mashasha, tied his hands, and forced him into the back seat. The hijackers then sped off with the vehicle, leaving Mashasha stranded.

After being dumped at an unknown location along Mutoko Road, Mashasha managed to free himself and sought help from a passerby, who provided him with a phone to contact Mupfumira. The police were promptly informed about the hijacking.

The Isuzu vehicle, valued at approximately US$70,000, was later reported stolen. Investigations are being led by the CID Vehicle Theft Squad, with efforts underway to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the high-profile theft.

Source – newzimbabwe

