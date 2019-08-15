Mupfumira detective in mysterious transfer

IN a move that may jeopardise investigations into the corruption case against ex-Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Prisca Mupfumira, a detective who arrested the politician has been transferred to Karoi Police Station, hundreds of kilometres away from the investigations.

Detective Assistant Inspector Naison Ndlovu, who was seconded to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) as an investigator, has since been moved to Karoi Police Station under unclear circumstances.

Being one of the key witnesses in Mupfumira’s cases, Asst Inspector Ndlovu is billed to give evidence in the case and to assist in the polishing up of the investigations.

Sources confirmed the transfer with others questioning the motive.

“We heard Ndlovu has been transferred to Karoi but the reason is not yet clear to us. It sounds strange considering that he is part of the investigations of a high-profile corruption case involving Mupfumira,” a sour said.

“He was one of the arresting details and sending him to Karoi will not help the investigations,” the source said.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the redeployment of Ass Insp Ndlovu and said it was part of routine transfers in the police service.

“Yes, he has been transferred together with several other officers. It is not a unique case. Police officers are regularly transferred as a way of rotating and sharing experiences.

“There is nothing sinister or unique about his transfer,” said Asst Commissioner Nyathi.

At least 22 police officers are on secondment at ZACC but Ndlovu was the only one who was transferred despite having a high-profile case to investigate.

Mupfumira, who is facing seven counts of criminal abuse of office involving US$95 million, now faces fresh charges of fraud and money laundering.