More remand time for Sikhala and Sithole

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmakers Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole will spend more time in jail after their bail appeal was struck off the roll by High court judge, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi.

The two legislators are being accused of inciting public violence in Nyatsime area, rural Seke, to avenge the death of CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali.

High Court judge, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi, struck the duo’s appeal off the roll after the State failed to avail a transcribed record of proceedings from the lower court.

He said the appeal will be heard after the record is obtained.

The two have been in custody since June 14.

Sikhala and Sithole are being charged with conspiring to engage in acts of violence to avenge CCC activist Ali’s killing.

The two were denied bail by deputy chief magistrate, Gibson Mandaza, who ruled that they were likely to cause public violence.

The magistrate also ruled that Sikhala was likely to reoffend since it was not his first time committing a similar offence.

In their appeal through their lawyers, Alec Muchadehama and Jeremiah Bamu, the two said the magistrate was wrong in making such findings.

“The presiding court (magistrate) mistook the facts by making a conclusion not supported by any substantiated evidence,” said Muchadehama.

“The magistrate erred in finding that Sikhala was a repeat offender who breached his bail in case 1445/20. He also erred in denying Sithole bail on grounds that he was a man of means, who allegedly supplied transport that ferried people to Nyatsime to commit violence, and that the two were a danger to the society. The High court must re-look at the ruling,” said Muchadehama.

Sikhala was hired by Ali’s family after she went missing.

Ali’s dismembered body was later found before one Pius Jamba was charged with her murder.

Prosecutors allege Sikhala posted videos encouraging public violence following the recovery of Ali’s dismembered and decomposing body.

Sithole is accused of acting in connivance with Sikhala by reportedly organising transport that ferried mourners to Ali’s homestead in Nyatsime.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

