Moana’s Father Granted Burial Rights

High Court Judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda has awarded the burial rights for the late socialite Michelle “Moana” Amuli to his father, Ishmael Amuli, however, he has to consult with the mother, Yolander Kuvawonga.

Justice Kwenda ruled that Michelle’s remains will be handed over to the father and that the police must enforce the peace. He said:

The burial rights are awarded to the father of the deceased to lead the burial ceremonies of the deceased and in consultation with the mother of the deceased and the maternal family…

