Mnangagwa’s Ministers Convicted, Ordered to Repay Millions

Spread the love

HARARE – In a significant ruling for public financial management, the Zimbabwe High Court has convicted Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo and Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Frederick Shava for borrowing funds without Treasury approval.

The court ordered them to repay ZWG206 million, which they accessed from several state-managed welfare funds between 2019 and 2023, disregarding both constitutional and statutory financial guidelines.

The lawsuit, filed by former St Mary’s legislator Hon. Marvelous Kumalo on 24 September 2024, accused Ministers Moyo and Shava of breaching Zimbabwe’s Public Finance Management (Treasury Instructions), 2019, and violating Section 298 of the Constitution, which mandates transparent and accountable handling of public resources. Represented by Tonderai Bhatasara from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Kumalo argued that the ministers’ actions had compromised funds intended to support Zimbabwe’s most vulnerable, including children, the elderly, and skilled workers.

Kumalo’s suit highlighted that the ministers borrowed from critical welfare funds, including the Sustainable Livelihoods Fund, the Child Welfare Fund, the Older Persons Fund, the Industrial Training and Trade Testing Fund, and the Skilled Manpower Trade Testing and Certification Fund, without Treasury’s prior written approval. These funds were established to assist disadvantaged communities, promote child welfare, and support workforce training and certification. Their misuse, Kumalo contended, infringed on the principles of transparency and accountability as set out in the Constitution, further impacting Zimbabwe’s financial governance reputation.

The Auditor-General’s 2023 report corroborated Kumalo’s claims, revealing that the borrowings from these welfare funds, which amounted to millions in local currency, were done without adherence to statutory requirements. Kumalo argued that the ministers’ conduct represented an abuse of power and a disregard for statutory mandates, as well as the constitutional principles protecting public funds from misuse and potential corruption.

On 18 October 2024, High Court Justice Gladys Mhuri ordered Moyo and Shava to repay the borrowed amounts within 90 days. Hon. Moyo was directed to return ZWG206,368,508 to the Sustainable Livelihoods Fund and an additional ZWG1,418 from the Child Welfare Fund, alongside ZWG61.49 from the Older Persons Fund. Hon. Shava was instructed to repay ZWG2.10 to the Industrial Training and Trade Testing Fund and ZWG849.86 to the Skilled Manpower Trade Testing and Certification Fund. The court also mandated that both ministers obtain retrospective approval from Treasury for the borrowed funds within 60 days, underscoring the need for procedural compliance in all financial matters involving public funds.

This case has set a powerful precedent in Zimbabwe, emphasizing the judiciary’s commitment to holding public officials accountable for financial misconduct. In his filing, Kumalo emphasized the need to uphold financial management principles and deter potential misuse of resources designated for social welfare. He noted that these practices erode public trust and compromise funds critical for Zimbabwe’s vulnerable populations, adding that the conviction should serve as a deterrent for other government officials.

By ordering full repayment and mandatory Treasury authorization, Justice Mhuri’s judgment reinforces the importance of adherence to Zimbabwe’s Public Finance Management (Treasury Instructions), 2019. The landmark case signals a heightened judicial focus on upholding financial accountability, with the hope that the verdict will influence higher standards of transparency and responsible governance within Zimbabwe’s public institutions.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...