Mnangagwa speaks on increased armed robberies

HARARE – President Mnangagwa has issued a stern warning against perpetrators of gun-related crimes saying those who dabble in arms will soon fall by the sword.

The remarks come as Zimbabwe has of late recorded an increase in violent crimes, especially armed robberies targeting corporates and individuals, who keep large sums of money.

In his address on the commemoration of the National Unity Day at State House yesterday, President Mnangagwa said Government now treats violent crime as a grave threat to personal and national security.

“Lately, we have witnessed an upsurge in gun-related crimes. There is a clear upsurge in abuse of firearms, including violent armed robberies,” he said.

“Government now treats this as a grave threat to personal and national security. Decisive measures have now become necessary to put an end to this growing menace which threatens our otherwise peaceful, law-abiding nation and citizenry.

“Those who dabble in arms, will soon fall by the sword. Let them be warned.”

Police and the courts have also voiced their concern over the increase in armed robberies cases and called for stiffer penalties to deter would be offenders.

Recently, three armed robbers were shot dead by a retired CID Hom icide detective, Mr Joseph Nemaisa at his Chadcombe home, after allegedly targeting the wrong house.

Cash-in transit vehicles and cross-border buses have also become popular targets for the perpetrators of gun-related crimes, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars.

