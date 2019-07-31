Mnangagwa son’s corruption docket resurfaces

A Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission report allegedly linking President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son Emmerson junior to money laundering has surfaced online.

The report which was filed by an anonymous person says directors of a company called Spartan Investments are involved in violations of the Exchange Control Act by selling money through bank transfers.



In 2018 National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire revealed that Spartan Investments is owned by Mnangagwa’s son.

One social media user who shared the document said, “The Docket they are trying to hide lying that its missing it implicates Emerson Jnr the son of the Croc. ZACC and Commissioner Jessie Majome we are watching do the right thing.”