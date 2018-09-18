Mnangagwa lays down legislative reforms agenda

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially opened the 9th Parliament of Zimbabwe, and pronounced the legislative agenda which is guided by the need to align laws to the new constitution, to further democratise the nation and ensure that the country achieves its 2030 developmental vision.

Addressing the joint sitting of members of the National Assembly and Senate at the Parliament Building in Harare today, Mnangagwa said now that “the electoral period is behind us, it is time to fulfill the election promises made to our people during the election campaign period.”

He said there will be increased foreign currency disbursement for the manufacturing industries and a vigorous fight against bureaucratic red-tape, lethargy, and corruption.

“There should be fiscal discipline, while a culture hard work and transparency should be entrenched in all our people. No one is above the law and no one will be allowed to steal from the people of Zimbabwe,” he added.

The President said while his government is committed to currency, ease of doing business and public enterprises reforms, the multi-currency system will continue until the negative economic fundamentals affecting the economy are sorted, adding that the recent credit line extended to the country by Gemcorp Group will undoubtedly have a positive bearing on industry and job creation.

On the current cholera outbreak, the President said there is need to address the problems surrounding the provision of clean water.

Mnangagwa said several bills shall be tabled before the 9th Parliament, while the alignment of laws to the constitution remains work in progress.

Among the bills listed by the President include: the bill on research, Consumer Protection Bill, Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill, bill on amendment of the Broadcasting Services Act, Labour Amendment Bill, Corporate Society Bill, Tripartite Negotiation Bill, Companies and Other Entities Bill, Zimbabwe Investment and Agency Bill, Mines and Minerals Bill, Gold Trade Bill, Constitutional Court Bill and Customary Law Bill.

He also revealed that mandatory sentencing for rape would be considered. – ZBC