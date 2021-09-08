Mnangagwa’s flamboyent pal arrested

Chimombe, 40, hosted 300 friends at an address on Stonechat Lane in Borrowdale from 9PM on Saturday until about 3.30AM on Sunday, police said.

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s pal and Affirmative Action Group (AAG) president Mike Chimombe has been arrested after hosting a house party in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

In a statement, police said Chimombe was arrested on Monday together with two other organisers of the party dubbed “Boss Myk All Black Party” – Kudakwashe Chigodo, 31, and Bruce Moyo, 35.

In a post on Instagram Sunday, Chimombe said: “All black party was lit.”

Covid-19 rules existing at the time prohibited all gatherings and imposed a 6PM-6AM curfew. On Tuesday, the government said gatherings of up to 100 people will be permitted, with a 10PM to 5.30AM curfew in place.

Chimombe has met President Emmerson Mnangagwa several times and through the AAG is aiming to mobilise youth voters to re-elect the 79-year-old for a new five-year term in 2023.

In the effort, Chimombe has teamed up with self-styled prophet and comedian Passion Java and the head of Zanu PF’s fundraising committee, Phillip Chiyangwa.