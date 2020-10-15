Mnangagwa fires Justice Bere

Supreme Court judge, Justice Francis Bere who was suspended early this year for alleged misconduct has been removed from office with immediate effect.

This was revealed in a press statement that came from the office of the President that was published by the Ministry of Infomation. Publicity, and Broadcasting Services.

The statement announcing Justice Bere’s removal of office reads:

REMOVAL OF JUSTICE FRANCIS BERE JA FROM OFFICE Following the advice of the Judicial Service Commission that the question of removing Honourable Justice Francis Bere JA ought to be investigated, the President, acting in terms of Section 187(3) of the Constitution, appointed, through Proclamation Number 1 of 2020, a Tribunal to inquire into the question of removal from office of the said Judge. The Tribunal has completed its investigations and has recommended that Honourable Justice Francis Bere JA be removed from office for acts of gross misconduct. His Excellency the President, accordingly, acting in terms of Section 187(81 of the Constitution, has removed the Honourable Judge from office with immediate effect. Dr Misheck J M Sibanda CHIEF SECRETARY TO THE PRESIDENT AND CABINET

15 October 2020

Meanwhile, Justice Ndewere was also suspended this week to pave way for investigation into complaints leveled against her according to the JSC.

Source: Ministry of Information Twitter