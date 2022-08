CHEGUTU West legislator Dexter Nduna, who was arrested last night, is expected to appear in court facing charges of contravening the Land Act.

It is alleged that Nduna ordered scores of people to occupy Risboro Farm which has been designated for urban development.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Nduna’s arrest.

MORE TO FOLLOW…

