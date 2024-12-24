Minister Warns Against Corruption and Unlicensed Driving Schools

Spread the love

HARARE – Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has delivered a stern warning to illegal driving schools and cautioned the public against bribing Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) officials during driving tests.

Speaking at the 2024 Festive Season Road Traffic Awareness Campaign, Mhona emphasised that corruption and unregulated driving schools significantly contribute to road traffic accidents.

“We have witnessed a surge in driving schools. Consequently, we’ll enforce stricter registration requirements to ensure road safety and order. Our goal is to produce responsible, skilled drivers we can be proud of,” Mhona stated, as reported by ZBC News.

The minister also highlighted the prevalence of bribery in the licensing process, sharing a personal account to stress the seriousness of the issue.

“I recall a conversation with a relative who claimed to have paid a bribe through a driving school. I contacted the instructor and examiner, who initially denied the allegation, but the instructor later admitted to collecting bribes on their behalf,” Mhona said, urging the public to refrain from corrupt practices.

Crackdown on Unlicensed Driving Schools

An unspecified number of driving schools are reportedly operating without proper licenses, with some employing unqualified instructors. The government has pledged to intensify its crackdown on such operations as part of broader efforts to enhance road safety.

Mhona’s comments come at a time when Zimbabwe is grappling with a high rate of road accidents, many of which are attributed to poorly trained drivers and corruption in the licensing process.

The minister called on citizens to uphold integrity and cooperate with authorities to ensure a safer and more accountable transportation system.

This festive season, authorities are urging vigilance and compliance with traffic laws to reduce road fatalities and accidents.

