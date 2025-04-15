Minister Kazembe Issues Stern Warning to Corrupt Traffic Police Officers

Spread the love

GLENDALE – Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe has issued a strong warning to corrupt traffic police officers who abuse their positions of authority by taking bribes at roadblocks, saying those caught facilitating the movement of unroadworthy vehicles and unlicensed drivers will face arrest and immediate dismissal.

The Minister made the remarks during the official launch of the National Road Safety Campaign organised by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) in Glendale, Mashonaland Central Province, ahead of the Easter and Independence Day holidays—periods traditionally marked by high volumes of traffic and increased road carnage.

Kazembe expressed concern over the alarming rise in road accidents, many of which are attributed to negligent driving, defective vehicles, and a lack of enforcement of traffic laws. He said some officers were compromising national road safety efforts by accepting bribes in exchange for allowing dangerously unfit vehicles and drivers onto the roads.

“Let me make it clear: officers who are found accepting bribes or facilitating the movement of vehicles that are not roadworthy will not only be arrested, but also dismissed from the Zimbabwe Republic Police. There will be no tolerance for such conduct,” Kazembe said.

He said such acts of corruption were not only criminal but also a betrayal of public trust, adding that they directly contribute to the loss of innocent lives on the country’s roads.

The National Road Safety Campaign, running under the theme “Safe Roads, Safe Lives – It Starts With You”, aims to promote responsible road usage and reduce the number of traffic-related deaths and injuries. It targets public transport operators, private motorists, and passengers alike, encouraging vigilance, adherence to traffic laws, and the reporting of reckless or corrupt behaviour.

The campaign will see intensified road patrols, the setting up of more roadblocks, and the use of mobile inspection units to assess vehicle fitness on the spot. Awareness messages will also be disseminated across radio, television, and social media platforms during the holiday period.

Kazembe also called on passengers and members of the public to play their part in promoting road safety by refusing to board overloaded vehicles or travel with unlicensed drivers. He encouraged citizens to report any suspicious activity at roadblocks to higher authorities or through the Ministry’s anti-corruption hotline.

According to TSCZ, over 2,000 road traffic accidents were recorded during the same holiday period last year, resulting in dozens of fatalities and hundreds of injuries. Authorities fear that unless tough measures are taken, this year could see similar or worse statistics.

