Michael Jackson arrested for rape

Spread the love

A GWERU traffic officer (32) has been arrested for allegedly raping a form four pupil after buying her a burger and a soft drink.

This was heard when Police Constable Michael Jackson appeared before Gweru Regional magistrate Mr Christopher Maturure facing one count of rape.

Jackson through his prominent Gweru lawyer Mr Esau Mandipa of Mandipa, Makwara and Chikukwa Legal Practice entered a plea of not guilty to rape.

Jackson said he did not have sex with the complainant.

Jackson is out on US$100 bail.

The matter continues today.

Mr Talent Tadenyika for the State said: “The accused person in this case is, a male adult aged 32 years, of ZRP Main Camp, Gweru and is a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police holding a rank of Constable currently stationed at Gweru Traffic Section.”

He told the court the complainant was a girl aged 16 years and a pupil at a local school.

*On October 28, 2022 and at around 8 pm, the complainant arrived home from Windsor Park, Gweru where she was attending a party with her friends,” he said.

Mr Tadenyika told the court that the complainant knocked at her parents’ door wanting to get inside but nobody responded.

He said during that time, Jackson was standing outside his house.

*The accused approached the complainant and requested her to accompany him to Milan Restaurant, Gweru. They boarded the accused’s motor vehicle, X-Trail and drove to town,” said Mr Tadenyika.

“The accused bought a burger and a drink and gave the complainant. The accused drove the motor vehicle along 7th Street, Gweru, and when they arrived at Gweru Rural Police the accused stopped the vehicle,” he said.

The court heard that the accused person requested the complainant to sit in the front seat.

“The accused person started to fondle her breasts. The accused person removed the complainant’s jean trouser and panties, he lowered his trouser and wore protection and had sexual intercourse once without her consent,” said Mr Tadenyika.

He said after the alleged rape, the accused person drove the vehicle to his place of residence.

“When they went back home, the complaint was dropped at her house and accused proceeded to his home. The complaint found the door locked and no one opened for her. She then went to the accused’s house where she sought a place to sleep for the night and she slept with the accused for the whole night, ” he said.

Source – The Chronicle

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...