MDC Official Douglas Mwonzora Arrested For Negligent Driving

Douglas Mwonzora, secretary general of the MDC appeared before a Harare magistrate on Thursday, charged with negligent driving, failure to insure a motor vehicle and to licence a motor vehicle after he was involved in an accident.

Mwonzora was allegedly driving a Toyota Land Cruiser on 27 May 2018 along Tynwald Road in Harare. While reversing his vehicle, Mwonzora bumped into another Toyota Land Cruiser which was behind him and was being driven by Onismo Muzhingi.

No one was injured in the accident but both cars were slightly damaged.

Mwonzora was remanded by magistrate Richard Ramaboa to January 24 on free bail.