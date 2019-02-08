MDC MP Threatens To Sue Zimpapers

The opposition MDC Deputy Treasurer, Charlton Hwende has threatened to sue Zimpapers over a story that appears in one of the state weekly newspaper his lawyers described as a malicious and defamatory to the person of their client.

Hwende has through his lawyers, Atherstone and Cook Legal Practitioners served Zimpapers with a legal letter dated 7 February 2018 in which he is giving the state owned newspaper ten days to retract malicious description of the Kuwadzana East lawmaker.

“We will therefore desist from issuing court process against Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited / The Sunday Mail Newspapers provided within the 10 (ten) days of your receipt of this letter. The Editor/Publisher / Management of The Sunday Mail.

“Publishes an unconditional retraction in respect of its subject attack on Honorable Hwende, and removes the article in its entirety from the Sunday Mail’s website and issues an apology and affirmation that the allegation referred to herein above are false and defamatory. In doing so, The Sunday Mail will ensure that apology and affirmation are published in each of the fora that have given or could give reason for our client’s complaint and promise to actively monitor and delete from its online platforms any newly published defamatory content relating to our client which might arise out of your recent publication of the article under discussion,” reads the letter

Hwende ‘s lawyers argued that the Sunday Mail on the 3rd of February 2019 published an article in which they described Hwende as a ‘garrulous parliamentarian’ and also that Hwende was referred to as a ‘ known sponsor of the notorious Vanguard –the MDC’s military wing’.

Hwende’s lawyers further argued that the article violated the law in that it has resulted in the malicious and injury to the legislator’s reputation and dignity. – Source: 263Chat