Mberengwa woman who stabbed lover’s wife pays $5 000 bail

Mberengwa – Lilian Moyo (23), daughter to prominent Mberengwa businessman Lizwe Mangena who allegedly stabbed her lover’s wife with a knife has been granted $5 000 bail.

Moyo who stabbed Sibusakupi Gumbo on Saturday appeared before Mberengwa Resident Magistrate Evia Matura on Tuesday facing assault charges.

Moyo pleaded not guilty through her lawyer Grace Nyabawa and was remanded to March 23, 2021.

She was warned not to interfere through phone calls, texts or contact with State witnesses or parties related to the case and to continue residing at 1806 Northwood Mberengwa.

The State says at around 10am on the fateful day, Moyo went to Gumbo’s place in Eastvale, Mberengwa and waited for the complainant after finding her not at home. Gumbo found Moyo sitting in the Verandah and asked what she wanted to which the accused said she wanted to have a discussion with Gumbo and her husband.

Gumbo advised the accused to go and wait for her husband outside the gate since she had nothing to discuss with her. Moyo then took a knife that was wrapped in a dish towel and stabbed Gumbo once on the left armpit before using a broken bottle to stab Gumbo several times on the head.

Moyo was refrained from further assaulting Gumbo by members of the public. Faith Mwale prosecuted.