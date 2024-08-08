Masvingo cop runs over Neighborhood Watch Member

Spread the love

MASVINGO – A member of the Neighbourhood Watch Committee died on the spot at Craft Centre yesterday morning after he was run over by a police officer who was heading into town.

National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was not aware of the matter.

“I am busy with SADC meeting preparations, and I am not aware of the matter,” he said.

Impeccable sources told The Mirror that the accident happened around 6 am at Craft Centre.

The Neighbourhood Watch member was reportedly crossing from Rujeko to Chikato Police Station for drills when he was hit by the vehicle.

“Neighbourhood Watch Committee members hold drills every Wednesday, and the man was crossing from Rujeko to Chikato Police Station. A police officer who was driving along the Beitbridge – Masvingo highway, heading into town, ran him over.

“We are still establishing facts, and we will give a comprehensive report later.

“Some are alleging that the police officer was using his vehicle as a taxi to carry Early Childhood Development (ECD) pupils,” said the source.

