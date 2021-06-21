Masvingo bus passengers stabbed in armed robbery

MASVINGO –Several passengers of a South Africa bound bus are admitted at Masvingo General Hospital after they were stabbed and stripped of valuables by six armed robbers last night, The Mirror is reliably informed.

Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Impeccable sources told The Mirror that a Boundary Express bus was attacked by a six men gang armed with pistols, machetes and knives near Mushagashe Business Centre at around midnight near the Masvingo-Harare tollgate.

The armed robbers stabbed several passengers before stripping them of their valuables.

The Mirror could not immediately establish the number of admitted passengers.

The bus was coming from Harare and it is parked at Masvingo Central Police.

