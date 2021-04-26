Marry Mubaiwa applies for refusal of further remand

ESTRANGED wife to Vice President Chiwenga, Mary Mubaiwa, today applied for refusal for further remand arguing that it is now 15 months of her attending court with the State failing to complete investigations into her matter in which she is accused of attempting to kill the Vice President when he was in hospital in South Africa.

She is also facing allegations of money laundering.

Through lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, Mubaiwa told the court that the State had promised to complete investigations a month into her arrest, but has failed.

Ms Mtetwa also told the court that the State was aware of the complexity of extra-territorial investigations when they made a one month promise.

She made the application after the State led by Mrs Mushayabasa applied for a postponement of the matter to allow police to complete investigations into the matter.

Mrs Mushayabasa told the court that there were extra-territorial investigations which needs to be carried out in South Africa.

She appeared before regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.