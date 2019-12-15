Marry Chiwenga police charge-sheet

MEMORANDUM

TO​​: OCHARARE SUBURBAN

​​​

FROM​​: OIC RHODESVILLE

DATED​: 14/12/19

​

SUBJECT​: ​CRIMINAL MATTERS: ARREST AND DETENTION OF VICE PRESIDENT CHIWENGA’S WIFE-MARRY MUBAIWA​​​​

CIRCUMSTANCES

On the 14th day of December 2019 at 1705 hours officials from the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) arrested and detained Marry Mubaiwa NR 59-033571 Z 59 aged 38 of Number 614 Nickprice Drive Borrowdale Brooke Harare, cell 0772 374 300 who is the wife of Zimbabwe ‘s Vice President Constantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga for C/S 5(1)(a)(I) of the Exchange Control Act, Chapter 22:05 ARW Section 20 (1)(b) of the Exchange control regulations, SI 109/1996 and Fraud as defined in section 136 of the code.

The allegations are that on period between October 2018 and May 2019 the accused externalised US$1 000 000,00 to China and South Africa.

The accused also misrepresented to court officials that her husband had consented to a wedding ceremony when in truth and actual fact accused knew very well that her husband was bedridden and had not consented to it thereby causing the marriage registration to be processed to the prejudice of reputation of her husband.

The accused is detained under ZACC REF RR98/11/19 and Rhodesville D/B 811/19 refers.