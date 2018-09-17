Mandiwanzira sucked in ‘hostile’ hotel takeover

A PRIVATE company, Tatipano Properties, which has been linked to former Information Communication Technology minister Supa Mandiwanzira, has been taken to court for allegedly using fraudulent documents to buy Village Inn Hotel in Nyanga from a judicial manager.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

In their High Court application, the hotel’s proprietors, Edward and Fanuel Buwu, cited Village Inn, judicial manager Shepherd Chimutanda, Tatipano Properties and the Chief Registrar of Deeds as defendants in the case.

Buwu is seeking the High Court to cancel the agreement of sale entered between Tatipano Properties and Chimutanda, arguing the judicial manager acted unilaterally without the consent of the hotel’s shareholders.

In a police report, Buwu claimed he was surprised by the hostile takeover when summons had already been served on one Munemo, “who had signed the ‘purported’ agreement of sale as a representative of Tatipano Properties (Private) Limited and the Honourable Supa Mandiwanzira, to try to stop the transfer of the hotel in the former minister’s company”.

Buwu claimed he reported the matter to the police on September 3 after he met Tatipano Properties representatives led by one R Mandiwanzira (former hotel manager), who is said to be the elder brother to the Nyanga MP and a woman whose identity was not made known to the complainant.

According to the summons dated August 23, 2018, Buwu said Chimutanda admitted to flouting the rules of judicial management, but allegedly claimed that it was too late to reverse the sale.

Buwu said Tatipano Properties was advised of the alleged illegal transaction, but ignored the advice.

He further said that Tatipano Properties had since paid $850 000 to Chimutanda without the consent of the hotel’s board members.

They hotel owners also want the court to stop the parties from transferring the property into Tatipano Properties’ name, insisting that Chimutanda had lodged fraudulent documents at the Chief Registrar of Companies’ office. – News Day