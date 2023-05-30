Man rapes sister at her matrimonial home

A Harare man yesterday appeared in court for allegedly raping his own sister at her matrimonial home.
The accused aged 35 appeared before Harare regional Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with rape.
He was remanded in custody to June 5.
The State alleged that on May 25 at around 8pm the complainant’s husband left the complainant at their matrimonial house as he went to Stodart Complex to have some beers with his friends.
She did not lock the door since her husband had gone out.
The accused person went on to rape her once.
The complainant told her husband what had transpired and he advised her to file a police report. – Herald