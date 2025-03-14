Man nabbed for chickens ‘theft’

Spread the love

A 40-year-old man from Lobengula suburb in Bulawayo has been nabbed for allegedly stealing seven chickens.

For the offence, Bigboy Ngwenya appeared before Western Commonage magistrate, Archie Wochiwunga, charged with stock theft.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody to 25 March 2025.

Allegations levelled against Ngwenya are that on 16 and 17 January 2024 in Mabutweni suburb, he entered the complainant Sibulewe Mpofu’s residence and took seven chickens consisting of six hens and one cock and went away.

Upon discovering the theft, Mpofu reported the incident to the police, and subsequent investigations resulted in the arrest of the accused.

The total value of stolen chickens was US$34 and nothing was recovered.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...