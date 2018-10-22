Man loses $10000 to thieves while watching street fight

A MAN from Bulawayo’s Kumalo suburb allegedly lost US$10 000 and R160 000 after thieves broke into his car which he left unattended while watching a street fight in the Central Business District on Saturday.

The man who was only identified as Mr Moyo is alleged to have lost the money after he left a bag which had cash in the car at about 12 noon.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident saying two people have since been arrested in connection with the theft.

“We’re investigating a case where a man from Kumalo suburb lost $10 000 and R160 000 which he had left in his car. The victim is alleged to have parked his vehicle a Toyota Fortuner to watch a fight which was happening along Robert Mugabe Way between 4th and 5th Avenue on Saturday afternoon. When he returned a few minutes later he found that his car doors had been unlocked, and the money which was in a green bag was missing,” said Chief Insp Simango.

She said a passerby informed Mr Moyo that he saw two people milling around his car and later the suspects left in a Honda Fit vehicle.

“The victim claimed the Honda Fit was still in the vicinity and he managed to pursue it before catching up with it at Highlanders Sports Club. He told the police that he confronted the three guys who however claimed they had nothing to do with the theft from his car.

“He called the police who assisted in searching the vehicle but the bag and the money were not there,” she said.

Chief Insp Simango said police arrested the driver and the passenger of the Honda Fit who are assisting police with investigations.

She urged motorists to avoid keeping large sums of money in their vehicles as this exposes them to criminals. “We continue to record theft from vehicle incidents and we want to urge motorists to avoid keeping valuable possessions in their vehicles.

“The cases that are continuously being reported to us prove that motorists are not heeding our calls. We can’t effectively fight crime when residents are not complementing our efforts,” she said.

The incident comes just a few days after an alleged money changer Mrs Lindiwe Moyo lost $90 000 belonging to local musician Mrs Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi in Colleen Bawn after a vehicle she had sought a lift from sped off leaving her behind. —