Man found with 50 plants of mbanje in garden

MASVINGO RURAL – A man from Masvingo rural has been arrested by the Police for cultivating mbanje in his garden this afternoon in Gwengavi area, Village 32D under Chief Charumbira, The Mirror can reveal.

James Manatsa (53) had plants ranging from 2.5m to 3m tall in his garden and was arrested for contravening Section 57(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act a source told The Mirror.

When contacted for comment Masvingo ZRP spokesman Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the arrest but said he is yet to get details surrounding the case.

A source told The Mirror that the Police were tipped by a person from the community about the mbanje plants in the morning and an Assistant Inspector identified as Gwite together with Constable Gombe of the Police Intelligence drove using their personal vehicle to Manatsa’s homestead and arrested him.

Manatsa is detained at Masvingo Central awaiting to go to court tomorrow for trial.