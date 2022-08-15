Man drags daughters to court over mubobobo accusations

ZVISHAVANE – A man from Zvishavane dragged his former wife and children to Zvishavane Magistrates Court on Friday for accusing him of using mubobobo.

Mubobobo is a form of witchcraft in which a man has mysterious sex with women without their consent and knowledge.

Chrispen Marangwanda is seeking a protection order against his former wife Ngonidzashe, his daughter Vongai and his son Brian Mavunike Marangwanda. He is accusing them of using violence against him.

Marangwanda told Resident Magistrate Archie Wochiunga that the former wife and children are accusing him of possessing traditional charm, ‘Mubobobo’ and a goblin. They allege that this charm caused the death of Brian’s daughter.

“Your Worship, the respondents are my children tormenting, insulting and accusing me of being a wizard, yet I have never associated with such. This is why I have approached this court seeking relief “, said Marangwanda.

He feared for his life.

Vongai dismissed the allegations as a lie.

“My father is lying before the court. We were told by one Madzibaba Moses that we need to cleanse our home, but my father is refusing to go through the process.

Brian said he was not aware of why he was in court because he was not aware of the issues.

Ngonidzashe said her former husband was avoiding the issue of cleansing the home.

Magistrate Wochiunga granted the protection order and said the respondents should stop harassing, insulting and forcing the applicant to do what Madzibaba Moses instructs them to do.

