Man Defrauded $10k by ‘Zanu PF Central Committee member’

Spread the love

A suspected fraudster who masqueraded as a Zanu PF Central Committee member has appeared in court on allegations of defrauding a businessman of US$10 000 under the pretext that he could facilitate the release of his goods that had been confiscated by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

Wilbert Nyarugwe (44) was facing fraud charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande.

He was remanded in custody to Thursday for bail application.

The complainant is Mr Douglas Muraza.

It is alleged that sometime in September last year, Mr Muraza and his wife were introduced to Nyarugwe by their friend, Kelvin Maponga.

Nyarungwe told the couple that he was a Zanu PF Central Committee member and referred to himself as Honourable Nyarugwe.

On October 3 last year, Mr Muraza’s bus was impounded by Zimra in Masvingo for carrying smuggled goods.

The court heard that Nyarugwe heard about it and offered to facilitate the release of the bus and the goods.

Nyarugwe claimed to have good relations with Zimra Commissioner General, Mrs Regina Chinamasa. He said he would engage her so that she could assist in the matter.

On October 6, Nyarugwe told Mr Muraza that Mrs Chinamasa had requested for US$ 10 000 to release the bus and goods.

Mr Muraza gave his wife the money to hand over to Nyarugwe.

A few days later, Nyarugwe asked Mr Muraza to go with him to Zimra’s offices in Masvingo to follow up on the release of the bus and goods.

The court heard that Nyarungwe introduced himself as a Zanu PF Central Committee member to Mr William Murashwa Gadzikwa, Zimra Masvingo’s Technical Services Manager. He informed him that he had come to check on the seized goods.

Nyarugwe was advised that they were still waiting for some report before they could compile the release terms.

On October 24 , Mr Muraza received an email from Zimra stating that he was supposed to pay ZWG 893,529.59 duty, a fine equivalent to the duty, interest and storage fees.

Mr Muraza immediately contacted Nyarugwe over the issue. The court heard that Nyarugwe claimed that he had given Mr Muraza’s money to Mrs Chinamasa but promised to reimburse it.

Nyarugwe then became evasive and has not reimbursed the money.

Investigations revealed that Nyarugwe was not in any way connected to the Zimra Commissioner General and does not know her personally.

Source: Herald

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...